VIDEO: Delaware officer saves suicidal man from bridge [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy: Rehoboth Beach Police Local News VIDEO: Delaware officer saves suicidal man from bridge A Rehoboth Beach police officer is being credited with saving the life of a suicidal man who was found hanging over the railing if the Lewes Canal Bridge.

- A Rehoboth Beach police officer is being credited with saving the life of a suicidal man who was found hanging over the railing if the Lewes Canal Bridge.

Back on April 20th, officers were called to the scene for reports of a person hanging over the railing of the bridge on the northbound side of the bridge around 2:15 p.m.

Pfc. Josh Kosiorowski and Cpl. Curtis Sauve responded to the scene, and could see a male sitting on the railing of the bridge, and the man appeared to be holding an alcoholic beverage, while looking down at the roadway 30-feet below.

The officers approached the man, and realized that he did not see them coming. Officer Kosiorowski moved quickly and quietly to approach the man from behind, and grabbed him around the upper torso, and pulled him to safety, before the man realized what was happening.

The department shared video of Kosiorowski actions, and commended his efforts in the line of duty.

"The actions of Pfc. Kosiorowski on April 20th illustrate the extent to which our officers are dedicated to this mission. Without regard for his own safety, knowing that if detected he could possibly be pulled off the bridge, Pfc. Kosiorowski acted bravely and prevented the loss of a life. His actions not only exemplify the quality and dedication of the men and women of the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, but officers throughout the State of Delaware and the great country in which we proudly serve," the department said in a statement.