Street racers, drift cars take over Westminster Mall parking lot Local News Street racers, drift cars take over Westminster Mall parking lot Hundreds of street racers took over the parking lot of the Westminster Mall Tuesday night to do car tricks, according to reports from the scene.

The illegal gathering was reported around 10:45 p.m. at 1025 Westminster Mall.

No injuries, crashes or arrests were reported. Westminster officers were on scene to ensure the large crowd dispersed.

