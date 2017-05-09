Police searching for man who allegedly raped woman posing as ride-sharing driver

- Los Angeles Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department, Operations West Bureau Special Assault Section are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a rape suspect.



On January 7, 2017, the female victim left a club in the Hollywood area and got into the suspect's vehicle, a late model four-door car, believing it was the ride sharing car she had ordered.



The suspect drove the victim to a secluded location, where he sexually assaulted her. During the time the suspect kept the victim captive and told her personal information about himself.

The suspect stated he either lived or worked in the Long Beach area. The suspect claimed to own an accounting business, and that his brother works with him. The suspect also claimed to have another brother in law enforcement.



The suspect is described as a 25 to 30-year-old male Middle Eastern with dark hair. He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

If you have any information please contact the police.

