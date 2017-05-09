Police searching for suspects who damaged booth seats at Pioneer Chicken after dispute over honey

- Bell Gardens police are searching for a man and a woman who damaged the booth seats at Pioneer Chicken after a dispute over a $.15 cent charge for extra honey.

The suspects entered the Pioneer Chicken located at 6323 Florence Avenue in Bell Gardens and damaged the booth seats with a sharp object. The damage estimate is $1,050.00.

The man and woman both took turns cutting the booth seats after a dispute over the $.15 cent charge for extra honey.

The man and woman left in a black Ford Expedition ( no license plate number available) Please call Detective D. Leuschen at 562 843-4031 or dleuschen@bgpd.org if you have any information.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App toda