Police department offers to check meth for 'deadly gluten'

- A police department in the Bay Area is offering its services to check meth for "deadly gluten."

The Facebook post from the Newark Police Department in California reads, "Is your meth laced with deadly gluten? Not sure? Bring your meth down to the PD and we will test it for you for free!"

Another police department in Buena Park, California and one in Oklahoma posted similar offers on Facebook.

The Newark department's post has been liked and share thousands of times, but it's not clear if anyone has taken the department up on its 'offer.'

