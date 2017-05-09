Arson investigators probe body shop fire, threatening message Local News Arson investigators probe body shop fire, threatening message Arson investigators were at the scene of an auto body shop fire on Tuesday in South Los Angeles, where five cars were burned and a threatening message was found on one of the shop's doors, authorities said.

The fire occurred just before 2:30 a.m. at Richard's Auto Repair at 3511 S. Crenshaw Blvd, said fire department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes, he said.

"Firefighters also managed to save 20 other vehicles and three nearby businesses that were threatened by the flames,'' fire department spokesman Erik Scott said.

The words, "I will kill your family,'' were painted on the door of the shop. Fire department officials confirmed that the message prompted them to launch an arson investigation.

"Arson investigators were interviewing business owners, employees, collecting any available video and sorting through the ashes looking for clues as to who might have started this fire,'' Scott said.

The monetary loss is being tabulated, Humphrey said.

