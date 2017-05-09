Asian community rallies around LAPD officer in need of bone marrow transplant

An LAPD officer is in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant and today the Japanese community is coming together to help.
Asians for Miracle Marrow Matches will be hosting a six-hour blood and bone marrow registry drive for LAPD Harbor Officer Matthew Medina who was diagnosed with aplastic anemia and needs a life-saving marrow donor.
Gina Silva is in downtown LA with the details.
