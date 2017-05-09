Asian community rallies around LAPD officer in need of bone marrow transplant Local News Asian community rallies around LAPD officer in need of bone marrow transplant An LAPD officer is in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant and today the Japanese community is coming together to help.

Asians for Miracle Marrow Matches will be hosting a six-hour blood and bone marrow registry drive for LAPD Harbor Officer Matthew Medina who was diagnosed with aplastic anemia and needs a life-saving marrow donor.

Gina Silva is in downtown LA with the details.

