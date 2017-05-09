Indian immigrant fights deportation despite ties to US family Local News Indian immigrant fights deportation despite ties to US family A Garden Grove man who fled India over religious persecution nearly two decades ago, faces deportation back to India after ICE agents arrested him - despite his effort to stay in the us with his wife and children.

Gurmukh Singh is a father of two. He is married to a US citizen.

He applied for asylum in the United States in 1999. His case was moved to immigration court, but he failed to appear.

He says that's because of his lawyer at the time…so the judge ordered his deportation.

Unaware of the order, Singh got married. His wife is now a US citizen - and they had two girls.

Yesterday he went to the ICE office to ask for a stay of removal to remain in the country. Instead, he was placed under arrest.

Singh's lawyer says under President Trump's executive actions, her client's case is now a priority, despite having strong family ties in the US.

ICE says courts at all levels have upheld Singh's removal order.

