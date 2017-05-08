LAPD standoff with suspected prowler in Tujunga comes to an end Local News LAPD in standoff with suspected prowler in Tujunga home A suspected prowler who holed up in a Tujunga home on Monday, at one point firing shots that prompted an officer-involved shooting, died at the scene after being flushed out of the residence with gas and tumbling down a ravine.

- A suspected prowler who holed up in a Tujunga home on Monday, at one point firing shots that prompted an officer-involved shooting, died at the scene after being flushed out of the residence with gas and tumbling down a ravine.

Police received a "hot prowler'' call from a woman who lives in the house in the 11300 block of Alethea Drive at 8:57 a.m., said Officer Aareon Jefferson of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.

The resident escaped the home through a back window, but when officers arrived, the man refused to come out.

The woman who called police said several guns were inside her home, and around 1:30 p.m. shots were fired by the suspect, but it was unclear if he was shooting at officers, none of whom were struck, according to the LAPD.

Police evacuated surrounding residences and about 2:45 p.m., after gas was fired into the home, the suspect fled out the back of the residence and tumbled down a ravine.

The LAPD did not immediately confirm the suspect's condition, but video from the scene showed officers standing on the hillside beside the man's covered body.

The unidentified suspect had ignored bullhorn calls to surrender and turned off a cell phone that officers dialed in hopes of making contact with him, police said.

At one point, a police helicopter with SWAT snipers positioned on its skids could be seen hovering above the home.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.