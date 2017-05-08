Two injured in South LA house fire Local News Two injured in South LA house fire Two people were injured after fire rips through a house in South Los Angeles near the intersection of Denker Avenue and West 42nd Place.

Two people were injured after fire rips through a house in South Los Angeles near the intersection of Denker Avenue and West 42nd Place.

The fire was reported just after 8:30AM on Monday by a passerby who noticed smoke.

"We called 911," said William Arcia, "I [then] went inside because a child was saying her mom was in one of the rooms, but the smoke was so thick and it was so strong that I could not get in." As the home filled with smoke William grabbed the child and ran outside. "She did not want to leave her mom in the bedroom, she was knocking on the door. I told her lets go you got to get out," said Arcia, " I then helped the grandma from the couch and said you guys got to get out." When firefighters it was a rookie firefighter who rescued the woman by pulling her from a bedroom window. "She was heroically rescued by a provisionary firefighter who just arrived from the fire academy," said David Ortiz a Public Information Officer with LAFD.

As of Monday afternoon the woman was listed with critical injuries, and The cause of the fire was still being investigated by the Arson team.

"Anytime we have a significant dollar loss or we have a potential for fire injuries our arson unit gets involved," said Ortiz.