Deputies ask for help in locating missing Ventura woman Local News Deputies ask for help in locating missing Ventura woman Clarissa Harvey is desperate to find her mother. She's been posting flyers in Ventura and on social media, hoping someone will come forward with information on the disappearance of her mother Lisa Harvey.

She says, “I just want my mom to know how much I love her and we're not gonna stop. We’re really not gonna stop."

On April 29th, Lisa Harvey left Ventura to head to Lake Isabella in Kern County. She stopped in Fillmore to visit a friend. That friend begged Harvey not to continue the drive because it was getting dark. Harvey dismissed the concern and continued on her trip. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

Her daughter says, “I have a feeling that she's in trouble. Maybe crashed on the way up. I don't want to think of the idea that she was abducted but she was in a high crime area.”

Harvey is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, has red hair and hazel eyes, weighs between 230 to 270-pounds. Lisa was driving a white Toyota Solara with license plate number: 4KKU552.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s department.

