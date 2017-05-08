Police investigate man shot in Harvard Park market Local News Police investigate man shot in Harvard Park market A man was shot to death inside a market in the Harvard Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said on Monday.

- A man was shot to death inside a market in the Harvard Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said on Monday.

It happened about 8 p.m. Sunday at the Martinez Market at 6565 South Normandie Ave., Sgt. Thomas Bojorquez of the Los Angeles Police Department's 77th Street Station said.

Investigators have yet to confirm whether the dead man worked at the market or was a customer, Bojorquez said.

Robbery is a possible motive for the shooting and "multiple suspects are outstanding," he said.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.