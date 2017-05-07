Several Mar Vista businesses go up in flames Local News Crews battle structure fire on Centinela Avenue in Mar Vista A building housing several businesses went up in flames Sunday, snarling traffic on Centinela Avenue at Palms Boulevard.

The fire was reported just before noon, and 35 minutes later was still rolling, according to a battalion chief's report heard by reporters.

The address for the fire dispatch was 3519 S. Centinela Ave., although several other addresses are in that attached building.

The first unit to arrive reported that its attic was on fire. A swimming pool chemical supply company is located inside, along with several other businesses.

At 12:30, firefighters said they were in a defensive posture, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures.

