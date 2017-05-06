Man fatally shot in Mid-City area

- A suspect walked up and fatally shot a man Saturday in the Mid-City section of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at 6:50 a.m. to the 1700 block of Hauser Boulevard on a shooting call, said Officer Jenny Houser of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.

Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, Houser said.

There is no information on the suspect or a motive at this time.

