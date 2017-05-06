FOX 11 News In Depth: Big changes coming to LAX Local News FOX 11 News In Depth: Big changes coming to LAX On this week's episode of FOX 11 News In Depth we look at big changes coming to LAX. Next week, on May 12, 14 and 16, 27 airlines will be moving from terminals 2 & 3 to 5 & 6.

And, Delta - who's paying $1.9 billion for all of this - will take over 2 & 3 and refurbish those terminals. Airport officials say it will help them grow and provide a nicer environment to the 27 airlines moving to terminals 5 & 6.

SEGMENT ONE (Watch video in the player at the top of the page)

In our first segment we get an overview of what's to come and how it will work. Joining us for this segment and the second one is Brett Snyder. He's an airline blogger and writes under the name "The Cranky Flier."

SEGMENT TWO (Watch video here)

In segment two, airport official Mary Grady helps us understand how travelers will know which airlines have moved and to where. She says green signs, people wearing green vests that have the words "ask me" and new terminal signs will help, but as you can imagine, it's a huge undertaking.

SEGMENT THREE (Watch video here)

In segment three we hear from travelers and an aviation photographer on what the changes mean to them.

SEGMENT FOUR (Watch video here)

In our last segment, we share some final thoughts on the big move.

Thanks to all of those who worked on this week's show including photographer Steve Thorpe, editors Debbie Kim (the stories in the first and second segments), Tony Ruiz (the story in the third segment and the show open) and Art Talavera.

