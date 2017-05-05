13-year-old girl struck and killed by Metro bus in Redondo Beach Local News 13-year-old girl killed by Metro bus in Redondo Beach A 13-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a Metro bus on Friday in Redondo Beach while riding her bicycle.

- A 13-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a Metro bus on Friday in Redondo Beach while riding her bicycle, police said.

Tearful classmates consoled each other after learning their close friend died Friday afternoon in Redondo Beach.



"She didn't deserve to die. No one could ever not like her. She was so nice to everyone. She never got mad at anyone," said friend Chandra Le.



Police say the 13 year-old-girl came down Knob Hill Ave around 5:30 p.m. when an MTA bus going down Pacific Coast Highway hit her bicycle.



They say the bus had a green light, and it appears the driver followed traffic rules.



"I was really sad and surprised. I didn't think this would happen," said the girl's classmate Benito Pedroza.



FOX 11 is not releasing the Parras Middle School student's name because the 7th grader is a minor.



But her friends say they immediately knew she was the one who died because they saw a Snapchat of her and her blue bike posted soon before the crash...and the same bike at the scene.



A second girl was also riding this purple bike close by, but was not injured.



Her close friends ....relieved she is ok.



"I'm just going to say....my heart is with you right now. I'm really sorry that happened and you witnessed it," said Le.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.