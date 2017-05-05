Big Changes Coming to LAX Local News Big Changes Coming to LAX LAX will relocate twenty-eight airlines over a five day period during the month of May.

During the late night/early mornings of May 12th, 14th and 16th LAX will undergo its biggest relocation of airlines to different terminals in its history. The airlines in Terminal 2 & 3 will move to 5 & 6 and Delta, in 5 & 6, will move to 2 & 3.



Friday officials started getting out the word with a news conference. You can learn all about what's coming this Sunday morning at 9 am on FOX 11 News IN DEPTH, but for now be aware of the coming change and the following.



Airline & airport officials say give yourself an extra hour to get to the airport that week. GREEN will be an important color during the week. Green signs will tell you where to go. People wearing green vests with the words "ASK ME" will be available to help. Green buses will shuttle travelers as needed.

There is much information on www.LAXishappening.com.

