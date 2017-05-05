Doctors: Shark bite victim recovering thanks to quick-thinking bystanders

(FOX 11) - We now know the woman attacked by a shark last weekend near San Onofre is expected to survive, but she faces a long road to recovery.
Doctors say she is lucky to be alive and giving credit to quick-thinking bystanders.
Phil Shuman has the latest.
