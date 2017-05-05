Fearing war with North Korea? Buy your own underground bomb shelter Local News Fearing war with North Korea? Buy your own underground bomb shelter Fear is a good thing for companies selling underground bomb shelters. Ron Hubbard with Atlas Survival Shelters in Montebello says he's never been busier. "I'm getting 50 calls a day. My phone is ringing non stop, my email is being blown up from people around the world," says Hubbard.

This week alone, Hubbard is sending shelters to Texas, Louisiana, Washington State, Idaho and New Mexico.

The shelters are round, made of corrugated steel and they're designed to go 20 feet underground. It has an air filtration system that will filter out radiation and make the air breathable.

The bunkers start at $19,000 and go up from there. It just depends on what you want. Hubbard says, “I can make these as luxurious as you want; couches, big screen TV’s, etc.”

Hubbard believes people are simply looking for a safe place in case of a real emergency. He says, “The United States of America does not have a civil defense program, not like the 60’s during the cold war era.”

So, who are the people buying these bomb shelters? Hubbard says, “It’s the not the left, it’s not moderates, Democrats, Republicans, it’s just people. People concerned about North Korea.”

He adds, “It’s sad, but the future doesn’t look too bright for the world.”

