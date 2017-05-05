7th grader robbed while walking to Long Beach middle school Local News 7th grader robbed while walking to Long Beach middle school The principal of a Long Beach school warned parents on Friday that students should walk in pairs and be aware of their surroundings after a seventh-grader was robbed while on the way home earlier this week.

The principal of a Long Beach school warned parents on Friday that students should walk in pairs and be aware of their surroundings after a seventh-grader was robbed while on the way home earlier this week.

The teen victim, a student at Ellwood P. Cubberley School, 3200 Monogram Ave., was approached by a vehicle around 3:20 p.m. Monday in the area of Kallin Avenue and Mezzanine Way, according to Marlene Arrona of the Long Beach Police Department.

A man exited the vehicle and robbed the victim, who fled on foot, Arrona said.

It's unclear what was taken from the student, but the suspect remains outstanding and the robbery remains under investigation, Arrona said.

A phone message about the robbery and advice to walk in pairs and be aware of one's surroundings was issued by school Principal Cathleen Imbroane.

The suspect was described as having facial tattoos and the vehicle as a black late-1980s to early-1990s model Acura.

Anyone with information about the suspect was urged to call (562) 570-7068 to speak with Detective Gonzalez.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.

