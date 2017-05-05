VIDEO: Burglar caught on camera with elderly woman in wheelchair at home Local News VIDEO: Burglar caught on camera with elderly woman in wheelchair at home A burglar is caught on camera, creeping around inside the Riverside apartment of a wheelchair-reliant woman.

The elderly victim was home during the break-in!

It happened Saturday in the 8500 block of Magnolia Avenue.

The suspect got in through an unlocked door, and went through drawers for 10-minutes...before he was confronted by the 81-year old resident.

She said she was angry, not scared. She even yelled, “what the hell are you doing here!.”

The burglar ran off with necklaces, cash and credit cards but because of the confrontation he could be charged with robbery which carries a much stiffer sentence.

If you recognize the suspect, give Riverside Police a call.

