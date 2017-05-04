May the 4th be with you: USS Iowa celebrates 'Star Wars' day Local News May the 4th be with you: USS Iowa celebrates 'Star Wars' day Military members from a galaxy far far away are on board the U.S.S Iowa, BB 61, for Star Wars day.

The unofficial fan holiday is celebrated on May 4th each year. Fans of the popular films use the expression: "May the Fourth be with you," instead of the movie quote: "May the force be with you".

This is the first year Battleship Iowa has taken part in Star Wars day, offering discounts to patrons in costume.

"Today is the first time we are doing this here at the most powerful battleship in the United States," said Andrew Bossenmeyer with Battleship Iowa.

Among those in costume were members of the 501st Legion.

"We are celebrating our 20th year in community service. We are a screen accurate costuming club, that does a lot of charity work, said member ST43666, while dressed as a Shoretrooper. "I love doing charity work and it turned out that the best part [of dressing in costume] is making people smile". The promotion at Battleship Iowa will take place on May 4th only, from 10am to 4pm. For more information about Battleship Iowa: www.pacificbattleship.com/event/detail/927 For more information about the 501st Legion: https://www.501st.com/

