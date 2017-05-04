Second-alarm fire burns through Denny's restaurant Local News Second-alarm fire burns through Denny's restaurant A second-alarm fire heavily damaged a Denny's restaurant in Temple City today but no one was injured.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the restaurant at 5603 Rosemead Blvd. and was knocked down in about 40 minutes, according to Los Angeles County Fire Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.

The fire started in the building's facade, Pittman said.

The cause was under investigation.

