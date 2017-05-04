VIDEO: OC family demands apology from Delta Airlines for being kicked off flight Local News VIDEO: OC family demands apology from Delta Airlines for being kicked off flight An Orange County family is demanding an apology from Delta Airlines after being kicked-off a flight. The father even says they were threatened with jail time, if they refused to comply.

Huntington Beach resident Brian Schear posted this video on YouTube following last month's incident.

The flight was headed from Maui to LAX.

Schear was flying with his wife and their two toddlers.

