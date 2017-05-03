Former Mission Hills Catholic school teacher accused of sex with underage students Local News Former Mission Hills Catholic school teacher accused of sex with underage students A former teacher of a Mission Hills school is accused of having sex with underage students while he taught there.

William Eick was arrested for unlawful sex with a minor and oral sex. Police said the 32-year-old, who taught at Bishop Alemany High School from 2009 until 2016, allegedly had sex with at least two underage high school senior girls both on and off-campus.

Authorities said Eick would offer to mentor kids after school and on weekends. When they were alone, he would put out feelers to the girls.

Police suspect this happened many times.

In a letter sent home to parents Wednesday, the school said a girl told them last year what Eick allegedly did with her. At that point, they suspended him and called the Los Angeles Police Department.

Students said they never noticed anything out of the ordinary.

"He was a pretty cool guy, nothing out of the ordinary. Nice dude," said Scott Joseph.

After a warrant went out for his arrest, Eick turned himself in and appeared in court with his lawyer on Tuesday. He then posted a $70,000 bail, according to police.

FOX 11 reached out to Eick's lawyer and went to a property listed under his name but did not hear from Eick or his lawyer.

If you know anything about this case, even if you think it's something small, contact LAPD.

