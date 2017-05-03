Fast and fearless: Dangerous driver takeovers in SoCal neighborhoods Local News Fast and fearless: Dangerous driver takeovers in SoCal neighborhoods Burn outs, battles and chaos. They call it a driver takeover on the streets – and it is downright dangerous.

For hundreds of people in Southern California, this has become a way of life. An intersection lost to spinning cars and smoke. “Cars gone wild,” but on steroids.

“The street is the stage and they go out there and put on a good show,” Fabian, a takeover expert, told FOX 11. “And that's what they are doing, putting on a show. Some guys have their cars beefed up to put on a better show. They are out there, who gets the most applause, who gets the most raves, who gets the most likes you know."

Video shows one car burn all the rubber of its rear tire before sparking.

Sometimes bullets fly at these meet-ups, including one takeover in South LA, leading to the crowd scattering and local law enforcement to coming to shut it down.

"A couple of my deputies were responding to a call for service. They were confronted by a takeover crew. Prior to them being able to leave the area, they attempted to surround my deputies, not before they throw rocks and bottles and other projectiles," LA County Sheriff’s Captain April Tardy told FOX 11.

One video appears to show “projectiles” being thrown at the sheriff’s patrol car as it drives off, smashing the rear window of the cruiser.

“We are very frustrated. It can happen at any given day or night. We have a lot of retired seniors in our community. We're very concerned they may get hit. We have walkers on the street, it's very pedestrian friendly. It's a huge concern," said Pamela Thornton with the Harbor Gateway Neighborhood Council.

