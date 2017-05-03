Former NBA player Brandon Roy reportedly shot while shielding children in Compton

Brandon Roy signs an autograph for Aiden Wigginton during a visit to Fort Lewis on June 25, 2009 (file).

- One of four men wounded in a weekend shooting in Compton was 2007 NBA rookie of the year Brandon Roy, who tried to shield children from the gunfire, according to media reports.

The 32-year-old Roy, who played for the Portland Trailblazers and briefly for the Minnesota Timberwolves, was wounded about 9:35 p.m. Saturday outside a home -- reportedly his grandmother's residence -- in the 2000 block of North Nestor Avenue, according to published reports.

The victims -- the others are 25, 26 and 31 years old -- told investigators they were watching children play basketball when two male suspects approached and shots were fired, according to Deputy Lisa Jansen of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The suspects fled the area, and the victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Jansen said.

There were no reports of arrests.

The Trailblazers issued a statement, saying team officials had just learned Roy, a Washington native who played four years at the University of Washington, had been wounded.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time,'' the statement read, in part.

According to the Blazers, Roy was nicknamed "The Natural'' and remains a fan favorite, having played for the team for five seasons from 2006-2011 while averaging 19 points in 321 games.

He retired in 2012 after a brief stint with the Timberwolves and is currently the head basketball coach at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.