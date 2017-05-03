Cal Fire warns of fire risk with brush clearance inspections Local News Cal Fire warns of fire risk with brush clearance inspections Thousands of Pasadena residents are getting letters about this summer's increased fire risk.

The Pasadena Fire Department sent letters to 4,000 residents in designated hazardous vegetation zones outlining mandated requirements to minimize fire danger.

The hazardous brush areas are outlined on a Fire Hazard Safety Map.

"We identified them through Cal Fire and those are the houses that we are inspecting," said Captain Tim Sell with the Pasadena Fire Department.

The zones were identified based on fuels, topography, dwelling density, weather and brush history in the area.

"On the notices that were sent out is phone numbers of their local fire station and that is where they can ask questions that relate to their property," said Sell.

