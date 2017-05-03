Two dead in Pomona corner market shooting Local News Two dead in Pomona corner market shooting A man and a woman were shot to death in Pomona, authorities said on Wednesday.

- A man and a woman were shot to death in Pomona, authorities said on Wednesday.

The double shooting was reported at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Ridgeway Street and Barjud Avenue, said Pomona police Lt. Marcus Perez.

The victims, a 37-year-old Hispanic man and a 27-year-old Hispanic woman, both of Pomona, were pronounced dead at the scene, Perez said.

The motive of the shooting was being investigated. No suspect information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.