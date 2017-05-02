Mexican superstar Luis Miguel arrested in L.A. for failure to appear in court

- Mexican pop singer Luis Miguel was arrested in Los Angeles today after repeatedly failing to appear in court for a breach of contract lawsuit involving his former manager.



U.S. District Judge Virginia Phillips issued the arrest warrant on April 17 after Miguel failed to appear in federal court in Los Angeles for the third time, according to court papers. He was arrested after turning himself in at the downtown courthouse prior to a court date.



A call to Miguel's attorney was not immediately returned.



William Brockhaus -- who represented Miguel from 2013 to 2015 -- is attempting to collect more than $1 million which he claims he is owed by the singer, court papers show.



Phillips ordered the 47-year-old balladeer to make payments on the debt, but after Miguel failed to do so, the judge ordered the seizure of the singer's Rolls Royce, according to court records.



Brockhaus sued the singer in Texas in February 2015, alleging the two had a verbal agreement that the manager would receive 10 percent of the Miguel's earnings from the years they worked together.



After the case was transferred to New York, a judge last year ordered Miguel to begin paying the ex-manager.



The Puerto Rican-born entertainer became one of Latin music's biggest stars in the 1990s. In the United States, he was the first Latino artist to have two Spanish-language albums, "Romance" and "Segundo Romance," sell

over a million copies each.

The latter release won him one of five Grammy Awards.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

