San Bernardino Sheriffs deputy injured during training at shooting range Local News San Bernardino Sheriffs deputy injured during training at shooting range Officials from the San Bernardino Sheriffs Department reported on Twitter that a deputy was injured during a training accident at the department shooting range late Tuesday morning.

- Officials from the San Bernardino Sheriffs Department reported on Twitter that a deputy was injured during a training accident at the department shooting range late Tuesday morning.

Training accident at the Sheriff's Range. One deputy injured and has been transported to the hospital. No further info at this time. pic.twitter.com/0TUhV0kFCJ — SB County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) May 2, 2017

The department says the deputy accidentally shot himself while re-holstering his weapon and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The incident took place just before 10:30a.m. at the Frank Bland Regional Training Center on Institution Road in San Bernardino.

The deputy was immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The name of the injured deputy was not released, officials reported.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.