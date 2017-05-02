San Bernardino Sheriffs deputy injured during training at shooting range

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:May 02 2017 11:53AM PDT

Updated:May 02 2017 12:10PM PDT

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (FOX 11) - Officials from the San Bernardino Sheriffs Department reported on Twitter that a deputy was injured during a training accident at the department shooting range late Tuesday morning.

The department says the deputy accidentally shot himself while re-holstering his weapon and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The incident took place just before 10:30a.m. at the Frank Bland Regional Training Center on Institution Road in San Bernardino.

The deputy was immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The name of the injured deputy was not released, officials reported.

