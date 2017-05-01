Small earthquake rattles Santa Monica, West LA

- A small earthquake has rattled parts of Santa Monica and West Los Angeles on Monday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-3.0 quake hit at 10:28 p.m. about 1 mile northwest of Santa Monica.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

Yep, we felt a jolt here at Fox 11 in West LA. Earthquake minutes ago...3.0 one mile NW of Santa Monica. — Christine Devine (@DevineNews) May 2, 2017

