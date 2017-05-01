Small earthquake rattles Santa Monica, West LA

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:May 01 2017 11:03PM PDT

Updated:May 01 2017 11:04PM PDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (FOX 11) - A small earthquake has rattled parts of Santa Monica and West Los Angeles on Monday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-3.0 quake hit at 10:28 p.m. about 1 mile northwest of Santa Monica. 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

