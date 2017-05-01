Beverly Hills police say man tried luring young girl into car Local News Beverly Hills police say man tried luring young girl into car It's known as one of the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles County, but police said a man driving through Beverly Hills tried luring a young girl into his car.

- It's known as one of the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles County, but police said a man driving through Beverly Hills tried luring a young girl into his car.

Just a couple miles away earlier in the week, a similar scenario was reported involving 6-year-old twins.

"There was a strange guy who said come see my puppies, I said 'no, my mom teach me not to talk to strangers,'" said Hannah Sinai.

Last Tuesday, the 6-year-old said a man with dirty blonde hair with a black sling walked up to them when they were on their bikes outside with their babysitter's home on a Beverlywood Street and asked if they wanted lollipops and to "see puppies."

That sounded an alarm for her brother David.

"I thought he would steal me and kidnap me," said 6-year-old David.

Seconds after the kids told him no, they said two people in a burgundy car picked him up.

A couple miles away in Beverly Hills, just south of Wilshire between Robertson and La Cienega, Beverly Hills police described a similar scenario. They said on Saturday a man wearing all black with a red baseball cap motioned for an elementary school girl alone in her front yard to get into his car.

"Fortunately a witness was able to intervene and the girl is safe and the man left the area," said Lt Elisabeth Albanese with the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Police said in that case, the suspect was a Hispanic man between 30 and 40, driving a charcoal grey, 4-door Accord.

David and Hannah's mom, Miriam, said two seemingly attempted kidnapping cases in the same week signals one thing to her.

"This can happen in a blink of an eye. You can't leave your kids alone, ever," said Sinai.

The man or men are still on the loose, and police are asking for help in tracking them down.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.