Police: Man accused of sexually assaulting victim he met on eHarmony Local News Police: Man accused of sexually assaulting victim he met on eHarmony Police on Monday announced the arrest of a Seal Beach man suspected of raping a woman he met through the eHarmony dating website and said there may be other potential victims.

- Police on Monday announced the arrest of a Seal Beach man suspected of raping a woman he met through the eHarmony dating website and said there may be other potential victims.

Robert Diaz Lua Jr., 35, was arrested Saturday and booked on suspicion of rape, according to Seal Beach police Sgt. Michael Henderson.

Police did not want to reveal when the alleged crime occurred for investigative reasons, Henderson said.

Lua, who formerly lived in Merced, posted bail and was released, Henderson said.

Anyone with relevant information for investigators was asked to call Detective Jeff Gibson at (562) 799-4100, ext. 1109.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.