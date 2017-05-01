Police searching for man who allegedly started several fires in Crestline area

- Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly started three fires above the Crestline area in the San Bernardino National Forest on Monday evening.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department and Cal Fire were assisting with the fire fight under the Crestline Bridge.

.

Fire crews were able to stop the forward rate of spread as of 10 p.m.

No injuries reported at this time.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.