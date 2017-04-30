7-year-old girl, 75-year-old man killed in head-on crash near Saugus

- A 7-year-old girl and a 75-year-old man were both killed when a large pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a VW New Beetle head-on north of Saugus, the CHP said today.

The crash was on San Francisquito Canyon Road, about five miles north of Copper Hill Road, at about 11:40 Saturday morning.

Officers said a 50-year-old man driving a 2005 Toyota Tacoma was driving south on San Francisquito Canyon Road and crossed over the double yellow lines, into the path of a 2009 Volkswagen Beetle.

A 75-year-old man from Green Valley was the only person in the VW, he died at the scene. A 7-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the pickup truck and a resident of Santa Clarita, also died at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the 50-year-old Tacoma driver, also a resident of Santa Clarita, to Henry Mayo Mayor Newhall Hospital with major injuries. Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The CHP's Newhall office asked anyone who saw the crash to call them at (661) 294-5540.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.