Suspect fires shots in Pico Rivera-Whittier-La Mirada area

Posted:Apr 29 2017 05:27PM PDT

Updated:Apr 29 2017 06:03PM PDT

LA MIRADA, Calif (CNS/ FOX 11) - A suspect was driving around the Pico Rivera-Whittier-La Mirada area firing shots on Saturday afternoon, says Sgt. J. Navares of the Norwalk Sheriff's Station.

One location is the area of Santa Gertrudes Avenue and Imperial Highway. There are unconfimed reports of at least 4 people injured and taken to area hospitals. 

The vehicle is believed to be driven by a male suspect with a female passenger.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

