FOX 11 News In Depth: President's tax proposal, The Miracles and more Local News FOX 11 News In Depth: President's Tax Proposal, This week on FOX 11 News In Depth we're looking at several topics. We will take at the President's tax proposal and what it means to average taxpayers. We talk about earthquakes and science with Dr. Lucy Jones from the USGS and we'll finish by speaking with music producer Berry Gordy, who's known as the "First Lady of Motown."

SEGMENT ONE (Watch video in the player at the top of the page)

This week Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin offered-up a broad-brush look at what the President's tax proposals will include. Most deductions gone. The standard deduction doubled. Analysts say it's good for business, but what does it mean for the average taxpayer? Providing answers in our first segment are Pasadena CPA Mike Di Pietro and Chris Thornburg from Beacons Economics.

SEGMENT TWO (Watch video here)

Our second segment offers up a special look at Dr. Lucy Jones, who joined the USGS in the 80s and for decades was the seismologist who educated and, sometimes, calmed our nerves. What's the state of earthquakes in 2017 and why has she become a vocal advocate for women in science?

SEGMENT THREE (Watch video here)

Segment three continues with Dr. Lucy Jones as we take a look at her musical side.

SEGMENT FOUR (Watch video here)

Our final segment takes us back to a complicated time in music history. The 50s brought us The Miracles. They had a string of big hits and would go on to become Smokey Robinson and the Miracles and the lead singer Claudette Rogers would become Smokey Robinson's wife. This is the 60th anniversary of the group and we put the spotlight on music producer Berry Gordy who is often called "The First Lady of Motown."

