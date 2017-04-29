Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend to death

LA HABRA, Calif. (FOX 11) - Friends and family dropped off candles, embraced Friday night, mourning the loss of 19-year-old Salina Marie Araiza.
Friends say she worked the overnight shift at McDonalds while studying at Cyprus College to become at an RN and that her goal was to save lives.
They never imagined her life would the one taken away.
Through pain, they tried remembering happier times with her.
"She was just like a really outgoing person, she was always really fun to be around and she'll be missed by everybody," says friend Nicolal Magdaleno.
La Habra Police say 18-year-old Jose Bojorquez, stabbed her to death.
Neighbors said they heard shouting nearby around five in the morning.
"It sounded like people fighting from a distance," said neighbor Ilia Rosales.
Police received a call that a man was walking around with a knife at a Whittier Blvd shopping center about an hour later.
When they got here, they found Bojorquez holding the knife, covered with blood, with a gash across his neck.
Officers say they used a taser on him and deployed sponge rounds just to get him to drop the knife.
Before paramedics transported him to the hospital, Bojorquez told police to check his car.
Inside a gray Toyota sedan is where they found Araiza, dead.
Her close friend Melissa Camarillo was shocked to hear the news.
"I was going crazy. I didn't know what to do. I thought it was a joke until I saw the news," said Melissa Camarillo.
Camarillo say the couple had a troubled three year relationship.
"They would always argue all the time. They argued constantly. And I told her if you're not happy, just leave," said Camarillo.
Friends say that's what she did a few days ago.
Many were shaken that the girl who was there to lift their spirits is now no longer here.
"Every time we'd be down, we'd be sad, she'd always have something fun or funny to say...if we had a bad day she'd be making us laugh, cracking jokes," said Camarillo.
As for Bojorquez, he was taken to the hospital.
Police say he will be booked on murder charges.
