Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend to death

- Friends and family dropped off candles, embraced Friday night, mourning the loss of 19-year-old Salina Marie Araiza.

Friends say she worked the overnight shift at McDonalds while studying at Cyprus College to become at an RN and that her goal was to save lives.

They never imagined her life would the one taken away.

Through pain, they tried remembering happier times with her.

"She was just like a really outgoing person, she was always really fun to be around and she'll be missed by everybody," says friend Nicolal Magdaleno.

La Habra Police say 18-year-old Jose Bojorquez, stabbed her to death.

Neighbors said they heard shouting nearby around five in the morning.