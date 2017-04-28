Search continues for 5-year-old boy reported missing last week Local News Search continues for 5-year-old boy reported missing last week The boy's parents have been locked in a bitter custody battle over the child. Paulsen's wife spoke to the boy's mother who was at the home earlier this week passing out these fliers.

'The mom seemed distraught... Very sad... Obviously and probably in shock over the whole thing.' Paulsen said.



The boy was reported missing Saturday. His father, was found passed out in Arroyo Seco Park earlier that morning, but there was no sign of his son.

'We haven't had any information coming from him and everything has been contradictory and some of it we've proven to be false.' Lt. Mendoza said.



Detectives did learn the boy was last seen on Thursday night April 20th during a trip to Disneyland. What happened next is still unclear.



'He left Disneyland and he dropped off some family members in an area nearby and he headed north to Santa Barbara.' Lt. Mendoza said.



On Tuesday, search teams combed Lake Cachuma near Santa Barbara after learning the father was there last Friday. There have been no confirmed sightings of little Aramazd at the lake and that search found nothing.



Search teams were back out there today.



The sheriff's department had initially booked the father on suspicion of child endangerment and abduction but he has since been released. Until investigators learn otherwise, they are hopeful the boy will be found alive and are asking anyone with information of his whereabouts to come forward.

