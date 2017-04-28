Pet Expo Returns To OC Fair Local News Pet Expo Returns To OC Fair America's largest pet expo returns to the OC Fair & Event Center. The fair features animal education, family pet entertainment, four-legged competitions and adoptions all weekend long.

"America's Family Pet Expo is now in its 28th year and we couldn't be more excited. Offering education on responsible pet care, entertainment, and pet adoptions, The Pet Expo is the ultimate destination for all pet lovers," said Doug Poindexter, President of the World Pet Association, producers of the America's Family Pet Expo. "Each year the show progresses to include the best in pet ownership and care. We will continue to offer a variety of educational presentations, product launches, amazing pet acts and our popular animal adoptions, as well as showcasing the latest trends in the pet care industry."

Last year more than 500 pets were adopted at the event. Adoptions are done on site again this year. Animals include dogs, cats, rabbits, birds and reptiles.

This years entertainment includes "Cook's Racing Hogs & Dogs," a race that consists of four pigs, which run from one end of a 90-foot U-shaped track to the other. Four dogs then compete in a similar race. There is also a Splash Dog competition where dogs compete at dock jumping, and a petting zoo.

The America's Family Pet Expo returns to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa (88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa 92626) Friday, April 28 - Sunday, April 30, 2017. General Admission, $15.00; seniors 60 and over, $13.00. Children 6-12, $10.00. 5 year and under, free. Active and retired military free with ID. Show hours: Friday 10am-6pm; Saturday 10am-7pm; Sunday 10am-6pm. OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa 92626. Facility charges $8.00 parking. No pets are allowed in the event.

