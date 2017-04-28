Man shot, wounded in Beverly Glen home-invasion robbery Local News Man shot, wounded in Beverly Glen home-invasion robbery A man was shot and critically wounded on Friday in a home-invasion robbery in the Beverly Glen area, police said.

The crime occurred about 3:15 a.m. in the 10300 block of Summer Holly Circle, said Los Angeles police Officer Liliana Preciado. The 43-year-old man was shot with a shotgun and taken to a hospital, Preciado said.

Police were seeking several males in connection with the crime. No descriptions were released of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call (877) LAPD-247.

