USC students try to save small campus bike shop from eviction

It's decision day for the owner of Lil Bill's Bike Repair Shop, whose business which operates out of a little shed, is facing eviction from campus on April 30th.
Students are petitioning for USC administrators to let him stay, they say owner Aaron Flournoy is much more than just a mechanic, but a part of the school community.
After the outcry, the school offered him a year lease at another spot on campus but he says it's a slap in the face. He says new location is at a dead end street where there's very little foot or bike traffic, unlike his current spot near one of the main entrances on campus.
The threat of eviction began after a new bike shop signed a contract to move into the multimillion dollar campus Village area being built across the street.
Flournoy was offered a job as a mechanic at the new Sole bike shop set to open but at $12 dollars an hour, he said that offer pales in comparison to running his own business.
Flournoy has until noon Friday to make a decision or else he's been told to remove the shed from campus on Sunday the 30th.
He says he's exploring legal options and is touched students have set up a go-fund me campaign to help Flournoy keep his business.
