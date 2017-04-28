USC students try to save small campus bike shop from eviction Local News USC students try to save small campus bike shop from eviction It's decision day for the owner of Lil Bill's Bike Repair Shop, whose business which operates out of a little shed, is facing eviction from campus on April 30th.

Students are petitioning for USC administrators to let him stay, they say owner Aaron Flournoy is much more than just a mechanic, but a part of the school community.

After the outcry, the school offered him a year lease at another spot on campus but he says it's a slap in the face. He says new location is at a dead end street where there's very little foot or bike traffic, unlike his current spot near one of the main entrances on campus.

The threat of eviction began after a new bike shop signed a contract to move into the multimillion dollar campus Village area being built across the street.

Flournoy was offered a job as a mechanic at the new Sole bike shop set to open but at $12 dollars an hour, he said that offer pales in comparison to running his own business.

Flournoy has until noon Friday to make a decision or else he's been told to remove the shed from campus on Sunday the 30th.

He says he's exploring legal options and is touched students have set up a go-fund me campaign to help Flournoy keep his business.

