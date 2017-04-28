Firefighters battle massive house, garage fire amid gusty winds Local News Firefighters battle massive house, garage fire amid gusty winds More than 90 firefighters early Friday morning day battled a fire that significantly damaged a garage and a home next to it in Exposition Park amid strong winds, but no one was hurt.

The fire broke out at 2:09 a.m. at 1635 W. 39th Place and threatened as many as three nearby buildings as it spread to nearby debris and palm trees, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. It took 91

firefighters 38 minutes to extinguish the blaze, he said.

The garage was heavily damaged, Humphrey said, and at least one home next to it "sustained significant damage in this wind-driven fire,'' he said.

"Though the family may later be displaced by fire damage, they are presently away from home and not in need of immediate Red Cross assistance,'' Humphrey said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

