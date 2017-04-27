Instagram pet influencers bring in big bucks for owners Local News Instagram pet influencers bring in big bucks for owners Animal influencers on Instagram are on the rise, and a growing number of their human owners have turned the likes into paychecks.

FOX 11's Zohreen Adamjee met one Southern California couple that has almost 150,000 Instagram followers on their account -- dedicated to their three little boys and "two big boys."

The couple's Newfoundlands, Ralphie and Boss, have grown such a following online, the dogs joined hundreds of other A-list animals at Wag Society, an animal influencer marketing agency.

