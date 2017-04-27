Possible human remains found in Lake Hughes area

- Possible human remains were found Thursday in the Lake Hughes area.

The remains were found just before noon in the area of Templin Highway and Old Ridge Route, east of Interstate 5, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives learned that an environmental survey study crew discovered what appear to be partial adult human remains, Schrader said.

"The remains appear to have been in the area for a long period of time,'' Schrader said. "Due to treacherous terrain, the recovery ... was suspended for the day.''

Detectives and personnel from the county coroner's office will resume the recovery effort around 8 a.m. Friday.

The coroner's office will examine the remains to determine if they are human and if so will attempt to determine the cause of death, Schrader said.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.