Police: Bus driver accused of sexually assaulting women with special needs Local News Police: Bus driver accused of sexually assaulting women with special needs A 56-year-old bus driver is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of sexually assaulting three of his mentally disabled passengers.

Jon Farris was a contract driver for Western Transit Systems Inc., assigned to a route for disabled clients from the Regional Center of Orange County, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

On March 23, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound defendant dropped off one client in Tustin and then parked the bus nearby, where he allegedly sexually assaulted three other women passengers, according to prosecutors.

A witness who saw the bus parked for several minutes grew concerned and checked on the vehicle, then called the bus company, which notified police, prosecutors said.

Farris, who was arrested Wednesday and held on $100,000 bail, could face 11 years in prison if convicted of one count each of oral copulation of an incompetent person and forcible oral copulation, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of touching an intimate part of another person.

Each of the alleged victims has the mental capacity of a child, according to Tustin police Lt. John Strain.

Police asked anyone with information on potential victims to call detectives at (714) 573-3200 or (714) 573-3372.

