Man in custody after SWAT team serves warrant in Downtown LA

- A man suspected of making threats against law enforcement was taken into custody Thursday about two hours after officers arrived at a downtown Los Angeles apartment building to serve a warrant.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a request about 2 p.m. for assistance from the California Highway Patrol in serving a warrant in the area of Sixth Street and Broadway, according to the LAPD.

The man -- suspected of making criminal threats against law enforcement -- was taken into custody about 4 p.m., authorities said.

It was unclear if he was armed.

Residents of the apartment building were told to shelter in place and Broadway was shut down between Fifth and Seventh streets and Sixth Street was closed between Spring and Hills streets, snarling traffic in the area, before the man was taken into custody.

His name was not immediately released.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.