2017 spring & summer events you don't want to miss!

- Don't know where to go or what to do? Well, springtime is in the air and we have our list of can't-miss upcoming spring and summer events.



1) 2017 L.A.'s IFS Film Festival May 3 - 15: IFS is proud to host the premieres of over 180 films representing the best in new and independent filmmaking from all over the world: May 3rd- May 15th in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, & Santa Monica. Showcasing the most extensive collection of undiscovered and independent films from around the world, alongside work from some of Hollywood's best-known directors. IFS is showcasing films from directors John Lee Hancock, Ted Kotcheff, Jim Jarmusch, Tom Ford, and hosting new cinema premieres from Jane Fonda, Robert Zemeckis, Jon Peters, James Franco. 'Dream Girl' is one of the featured short films at IFS starring Chistine Jace and directed by Brett Newton. Buy Tickets.

2) 11th Annual Malibu Food & Wine Festival At The Commons In Calabasas June 8-11:

The four-day festival will spread out its celebrations. On Friday June 8 there will be live cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs. Then, the Calabasas Malibu Food & Wine grand tasting will be held from 8pm-11pm followed by the VIP After Party. Barcelona Enterprises is teaming up with Robert Irvine of Restaurant Impossible to help build a kitchen for the Boys & Girls Club West Valley. Buy Tickets.

3) Arroyo Seco Weekend Music Festival June 24-25: The two day festival from promoter Goldenvoice, the organizers for Coachella takes place June 24 and June 25 at the Brookside Golf Course, the idyllic 18-hole greens next door to the Rose Bowl Stadium. Big name performers include Mumford & Sons; Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Weezer, Alabama Shakes and the Shins. Buy Tickets

4) L.A.'s Rooftop Cinema Club: Great films deserve great locations, and the venues are set alongside some of the most iconic city backdrop's around the world. With panoramic views and stunning sunsets, movies have never looked so great. Outdoor cinema is about embracing the world around us, but that doesn’t mean it has to be uncomfortable. Which is why they use comfy deck chairs, with adjustable seat heights and plenty of leg room, meaning you can lean back and breathe in those city views under the stars. Tickets On Sale Now

5) The O.C. Fair July 14 to Aug 13, 2017: Join the OC Fair as they celebrate the spirit, tradition and heritage of being OC's Fair since 1890. A county fair wouldn't be complete without the competition rides, pies, quilts, paintings and giant pumpkins. Every year at the OC Fair, the community's gardeners, bakers and artisans of all ages and types come together to share their talents with more than one million Fair-goers. It's fun for the whole family! Buy Tickets.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.