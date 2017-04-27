Truck driver finds toddler wandering along busy road in Moreno Valley Local News Truck driver finds toddler wandering along busy road in Moreno Valley A young girl was found wandering alone near a busy road in the Moreno Valley area and now authorities are investigating.

Truck driver Luis Navarro was heading home from work around 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon when he saw a young girl wandering along Gilman Springs Road by herself.

Navarro pulled over to help the girl and filmed the encounter live on Facebook.

It happened around 4:30pm on Wednesday. The roughly 3-year-old girl had wandered away from home.

Navarro helped remove her from the dangerous situation and says he filmed the encounter for his own safety.

Navarro managed to find the parents of the little girl and took her home where he confronted the parents about the situation.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is now investigating if there was any negligence on the part of the parents.

